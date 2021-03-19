The Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputy accused of striking his teenage stepson last year faces a new charge in an updated indictment.
Blair Joseph Belding, 43, appeared this week in Deschutes County Circuit Court for a pre-trial hearing where a new count of harassment was read against him.
The alleged victim is the same 15-year-old he was accused of striking and choking during a domestic dispute May 30, 2020. The alleged harassment is said to have occurred on the same date.
Belding was charged in June with one count of fourth-degree assault and one of strangulation.
Per state law, he was placed on paid administrative leave for the duration of his criminal case.
Belding started his career as a reserve deputy with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in 2000 and was hired full time in 2002. He was assigned as a corrections deputy at the time he was placed on leave of absence last summer.
He has a plea hearing scheduled for April 19.
