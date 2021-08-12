A rematch of sorts started Thursday in a Eugene courtroom as former Deschutes County sheriff's deputy Eric Kozowski argues a federal civil rights claim against his onetime boss and election rival, Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson.
Jury selection in Kozowski’s $3.4 million wrongful termination suit began Thursday in Federal District Court. The 10-day trial before Judge Michael J. McShane will be one of the first federal civil jury trials held in Oregon since the pandemic hit in 2020.
Nelson intends to attend the entire trial, he said Wednesday through a spokesperson.
Since Kozowski filed the claim in February 2018, numerous current and former sheriff's office employees have testified in depositions. A judge in March 2020 issued a ruling declining to dismiss the case, ruling it could proceed to trial.
As of Wednesday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was involved in 10 active lawsuits, while the comparably sized Bend Police Department was involved in one: former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is named as a defendant in a federal claim against various local officials filed by a Portland man who is acting as his own attorney. The Redmond Police Department was involved in four active lawsuits as of Wednesday.
Nelson was former Deschutes County Sheriff Larry Blanton’s chosen successor, appointed by a vote of the county commission upon Blanton’s retirement in September 2015.
Blanton stepped down amid several scandals involving his senior leadership team, though he and Nelson largely avoided direct blame.
In March 2016, Kozowski, then a 14-veteran of law enforcement, announced he was running against Nelson in the 2016 election, telling voters that widespread problems with workplace culture and harassment had continued under the new sheriff’s leadership.
A month before the election, Kozowski, who had no record of discipline or misconduct, claimed in a letter to the county legal department that he and his supporters were being targeted for retaliation.
Kozowski ultimately lost the race by 10%. Fourteen months later, he was gone, fired by Nelson for office policy violations, including a finding Kozowski failed to log a report in an instance when he was required to (he claims he did file the report), and a finding he declined to arrest the subject of a warrant (he claims his was following the direction of a supervisor).
Another disciplinary strike against Kozowski received media attention at the time. The deputy was dinged for wearing his uniform during a televised debate in the sheriff’s race. Nelson was also in uniform but claimed that as elected sheriff, he was “always on duty.”
In a short public statement announcing Kozowski’s firing, Nelson said, “We’ve had a number of people in the past who have degraded the public’s trust. I don’t want those people working here. I am committed to the highest level of standards and professionalism in this office.”
In February 2018, following his termination, Kozowski filed his lawsuit in federal court alleging Nelson violating his First Amendment Rights along with Oregon’s law protecting whistleblowers.
Kozowski named Nelson and sheriff’s Capt. Paul Garrison separately in the suit. Garrison conducted the initial internal investigations into Kozowski.
Kozowski filed a complaint with the Oregon Department of Justice but DOJ investigators were "unable to corroborate" his claims. Kozowski did get a victory when Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel declined to add Kozowski's name to the local "Brady" list of police officers found to have been deceptive in the past, finding that Kozowski had not lied nor misled.
The Deschutes Board of County Commissioners, in consultation with Nelson, declined to settle with Kozowski numerous times. If the county is found liable in the case, payment would come from the county's risk fund. If the liability exceeds the county’s rate of self-insurance — $1 million — the county’s insurance company would pay the portion in excess, according to county attorney David Doyle.
Kozowski and his Bend-based attorney, Michael McGean, declined to comment for this article.
Nelson was reelected in November, defeating Bend Police officer Scott Schaier, who also criticized Nelson for lagging behind the times on crucial issues like representation and employee morale.
Several months after the 2016 election, the sheriff's policy handbook was revised to directly state that the sheriff may appear at election events while in uniform.
