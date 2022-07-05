Kids passed out on lawns. Young men lined up to urinate in the bushes. Rave music, fist fights and piles of garbage.
What started as a counterculture Fourth of July group bicycle ride in Bend more than 20 years ago has morphed into what some say is a lawless gathering of drunk teenagers, and some say something should change before tragedy strikes.
"It really has become just a huge party," said Columbia Park neighbor Corey Popp. "I didn't see anybody on a bike this year."
In years past, the leaderless Freedom Ride was an actual bike ride that began at Pioneer Park in Bend and looped several times through downtown before ending at Columbia Park. Similar to Critical Mass events in major American cities, blocking traffic was said to be part of the point.
This year, according to the Bend Police Department, an estimated 300-400 mostly young people, many not yet adults, massed at Pioneer Park. Some brought bikes and left to take loops downtown, though not nearly enough people to disrupt traffic. The vast majority remained at the park.
By early afternoon, Deschutes County 911 started receiving reports of fighting, drug use and underage drinking at the park, prompting a four-officer unit to respond.
"The group observed what appeared to be underage drinking," said Bend Police Lt. Mike Landolt. "As we started addressing those issues, the park ended up clearing out. And when they left, the whole entire park was covered in garbage."
About an hour later, police learned many of the revelers had relocated to Columbia Park in northwest Bend, where a DJ had set up and was blasting house music.
"There were the same issues there but kind of more intense," Landolt said. "Essentially, it was a raging party."
There were numerous reports of fighting. One person was attacked in the street by a group. Another was struck with a bottle. Officers made several arrests for fighting and the DJ booth was shut down when officers learned no noise permit had been granted.
The Fourth of July being one of the Bend Police Department's busiest days of the year, the department had extra officers working. But it still wasn't enough to address the park parties and numerous fireworks and other high-priority calls around town. With most juvenile matters, Bend officers also will contact a child's parents, which eats up time, as well.
"It's a little overwhelming," Landolt said. "You kind of have to be out there to understand. We had things being thrown at us, and there were several hundred people. We're completely outnumbered, so there are a lot of safety concerns."
"We put a lot of resources toward those two parks. You want to be respectful of people celebrating the holiday, but you also have to keep the peace. So it's a balance."
On Tuesday, bottle caps, broken glass and other garbage were embedded in the grass of Columbia Park.
Neighbors there seem to agree that this year's Freedom Ride gathering was not as lawless as some years pre-pandemic.
Popp, a contractor and NW Baltimore Avenue resident, would wake to find kids passed out in his yard. Once, a young man urinating on Popp's property threatened to burn down his house.
But Popp says he's given up fighting the Freedom Ride and now tries damage control. He used to call police on the lawlessness but now, convinced it will do no good, he offers medical aid and water to attendees.
"One year, one of these kids is going to die," Popp said. "Doing nothing hasn't worked for the past seven years. So, let's try something different."
Nearby, NW Columbia Avenue residents Gary Domonoske and Kerstin Brady make sure to not leave town on the Fourth of July for fear of what could happen to their home.
"Last night was ridiculous," said Domonoske, 83. "And we got nothing against the kids. It's the music. It's b-----t."
One year, they saw a girl passed out on the ground of the park during the day.
"Maybe they need a central place to have an event like a concert, and they could just have the event there," Brady said.
Local cycling activist and Bend Park & Recreation District board member Ariel Mendez said the Freedom Ride doesn't have a strong connection to bicycling advocacy and called the reports of lawlessness in district parks concerning.
The district has rules against consuming alcohol in parks without permission, as well as against inhibiting the enjoyment of others on park property. Violations are often policed by park stewards and if they persist, private security.
"With persistent problems, that hierarchy has worked well historically," Mendez said. "And if that hierarchy is not working well, then I think it's worth revisiting."
Bend Police cited at least 10 drivers with impaired driving during the Fourth of July weekend, July 1 to July 4. The number is likely slightly higher because some officers who worked on Fourth of July have not yet filed reports, according to Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller.
Bend officers also cited at least two people with underage drinking, though that number is likely slightly higher for the same reason.
Miller said the number of fireworks-related calls was way down this year, to 22. The city's fireworks email account received around 80 email complaints.
