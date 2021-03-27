Arriving home from work, Susan Stanyer’s heart would fall whenever she saw Randall Kilby’s car parked outside her neighbor's home at 60971 Granite Drive.
Neighbors like Stanyer, who lives across the street, say their corner of the Romaine Village subdivision in Bend is quiet and crime-free. But when Kilby showed up five years ago, after a stint in prison, he brought an air of menace. He lived in a trailer on the Granite Drive property, often yelling at people there.
“We just felt different when Randall was living here,” Stanyer said. "We’ve been uncomfortable with him for five years.”
There was good reason to feel that way about Kilby. He had a string of police arrests and criminal convictions dating back to November 2001 that included burglary, theft and assault. But none of that prepared neighbors for what they discovered last Sunday.
Kilby, 35, now stands accused of killing three people in the Granite Drive house: A March 20 hatchet attack on brothers-in-law Jeffrey Allen Taylor, 66, and Benjamin "Benny" Harlin Taylor, 69, and an alleged Christmas Day beating of 43-year-old Daphne Banks, who was in a coma for weeks and died in January after being taken off life support.
Kilby is due to be arraigned Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The killings left many in the community asking questions, notably, why Kilby wasn't in jail earlier. These people include neighbors, relatives and alleged victims who say they were shocked by killings, but not surprised Kilby is the suspect.
"Quite a few people around here didn’t care that much for Randall," said neighbor Dorothy Evans. "A lot of people said that he was bad news."
An offer of help
Kilby had a friend in Jeffrey Taylor, though.
The two met when they worked for an independent contractor that cleaned commercial kitchen stove hoods. Taylor let Kilby park a trailer outside his Granite Drive home when Kilby got out of prison.
Jeffrey Taylor once ran a catering business in Bend but lately had been on disability. With the neighborhood mailboxes located outside his house, he was known to say hello to everyone picking up mail.
For years, neighbors told Jeffrey Taylor that Kilby was “no good,” but he insisted his friend just needed help.
"He was very laid-back. Very nice guy," said neighbor Jerry Stanyer, Susan's husband. "He maybe trusted people too much is what he did."
Neighbors grew to recognize the signs Randall was around: loud arguments that spilled into the street, strangers working on cars at odd hours.
Kilby had grown up in Bend, his parents operating the 7-Eleven franchise on East Third Avenue. He has a criminal record throughout his adult life — burglary, vehicle theft, resisting arrest — but nothing as severe as the murder charges he's facing.
Kilby’s attorney, TJ Spear, declined to comment for this article, citing the conduct code of the Oregon State Bar.
A home on Granite Drive
The scene of the three fatal attacks is a simple yellow and white doublewide ensconced by juniper bushes. At the time of the March 20 killings, four people lived there — Jeffrey Taylor, Benny Taylor, and Randall Kilby and his mother, Darlene Allen.
County property records show the home is owned by the estate of Velma Taylor. She moved there in 1995 and died five years later. Velma Taylor had a daughter, Sherrie, and a son, Benny.
Sherrie Taylor was married for 40 years to Jeffrey Taylor, who happened to share her last name. The couple lived at the Granite Drive house following Velma’s death in 2000.
For years, Benny Taylor worked a custodial job at St. Charles Bend before being laid off. Sherrie and Jeffrey Taylor's daughter, Chantel, a 40-year-old Redmond resident, knew her “Uncle B” to live a solitary life and never married.
Sherrie Taylor never allowed Kilby in her house, according to neighbors and her daughter.
“My mom hated Randall,” Chantel Taylor said. "Nobody liked him, but my mom hated him."
But after Sherrie’s death in January 2020, Jeffrey Taylor allowed Kilby to move into the house. In June, Kilby's mother, Darlene Allen, came to visit and took a liking to the area. The home had an extra room and soon she moved in.
Allen paid rent and worked around the property to earn her keep, Chantel Taylor said, but Kilby owed Jeffrey Taylor hundreds of dollars in back rent and other loans.
Chantel Taylor said this year her father finally started to lay down the law with Kilby. Kilby didn’t take it well.
“Randall threatened him on multiple occasions that if he’d ever tried to kick him out or call the cops on him, he would kill him and slit his throat,” she said.
Though quiet by nature, Benny too had grown more vocal about Kilby, who argued often with his mother, often about Kilby’s drug use.
“He didn’t like loud noises,” Chantel Taylor said. “He would yell at them to quiet down and get out.”
Chantel Taylor said she’s been in contact with Allen about her leaving the property, but Kilby's mother was still there Wednesday afternoon. Darlene Allen was moving around items outside the Granite Drive house. She could be heard talking to herself from several houses away.
“I’d rather you just leave right now,” Allen said when asked to comment. “It’s about drugs, and my son was getting clean, so he lost — I don’t want to talk! Get the f--k off the property, please. I’ve had enough today.”
Recent trouble with the law
Kilby grew increasingly agitated in recent years.
In August 2019, Kilby was arrested after allegedly driving into three vehicles at two locations in Deschutes County. Police used spike strips to stop his vehicle to end a lengthy pursuit. He was charged with 15 criminal counts and he’s pleaded not guilty.
About a year ago, in early 2020,neighbor Shanon Thomasson noticed one of the cars outside the Granite Drive house had a newly smashed windshield following one of Kilby’s “tantrums,” he said.
Thomasson asked Kilby about it the next time he saw him.
“He goes, ‘Well, it’s better I took it out on a car than somebody,’” Thomasson said.
On Sept. 28, 2020, Redmond accountant Farid Hajizada drove to visit a friend who lives next door to the Granite Drive house. After parking, Hajizada’s vehicle was struck by one driven by Kilby, according to Deschutes County Circuit Court records.
“The look on his face, it was terrifying,” Hajizada told The Bulletin. “I was truly scared. I’ve never felt anything like that before in my life.”
Hajizada remembers Jeffrey Taylor at the scene offering an apology, though he hadn’t been involved.
Kilby was arrested and charged with reckless endangering, criminal mischief, driving on a suspended license and two counts of assault. He’s pleaded not guilty and that case is pending.
On Dec. 25, 2020, police say Kilby attacked Daphne Banks in the home on Granite Drive. Kilby, the only other witness, claimed Banks hurt herself falling, but police and doctors say her injuries didn’t support that explanation. Neighbor Dorothy Evans remembers seeing the ambulance outside the Taylor house and wondering if Jeffrey Taylor was OK.
Kilby was arrested that day on suspicion of assault, but released from jail without being charged. He wasn't charged in that case until Monday.
About a week before Jeffrey Taylor was killed, Chantel Taylor drove him to the hospital for surgery to remove kidney stones. He told his daughter he was worried about Kilby, she said.
He said that sometime after Christmas, Kilby had stolen his .22 rifle and a box of bullets from his room. Darlene Allen had reportedly called police to say her son had a gun and requested a welfare check.
“My dad was scared,” Chantel Taylor said.
After dropping her father off at the hospital, Chantel Taylor called police to ask if it was safe to take him back to his house.
“I didn’t want to bring my dad home when Randall has a gun,” she said.
Chantel Taylor said police told her they didn’t have enough evidence to believe Kilby was a danger to himself or others, so they couldn’t do anything.
Neither Bend Police nor Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, would comment on Chantel Taylor's claims.
'Help me, help me, help me'
Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Shanon Thomasson's son, Brogan, was taking a break from working on his truck. He saw his neighbor from across the street, Darlene Allen, head toward him, her son trailing behind. Something in her face seemed off, Thomasson said.
“She’s not saying a word, but mouthing, ‘Help me, help me, help me,’” said Brogan Thomasson, 18.
He asked if everything was alright. Kilby told him to not worry about it.
“I felt bad about the whole situation,” Brogan Thomasson said. “It was one of those gut feelings.”
When the two rounded the corner, Thomasson called the police non-emergency number and officers were dispatched. When contacted, Allen told police her son did “something bad” to the other two men in her home.
Kilby was arrested at a nearby intersection. Police say that once in custody, Kilby gave them enough information to arrest him for allegedly killing Banks.
Brogan Thomasson hasn’t slept well since the incident. He's thought often of police officers leaving the home and the look on their faces.
“When they came out, they all had the most disgusted looks on their faces that I’d ever seen,” he said. “All of ‘em. That’s when I knew something really bad had happened.”
Neighbor Susan Stanyer worries about the impact the killings will have on her young grandchildren who live nearby. They were having a birthday party that night.
“It’s sickening,” she said. “Look how close we are, 100 feet. We were probably in here watching TV, and two people were fighting for their lives over there.”
