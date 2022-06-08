Police investigate Tuesday at the Daggett Townhomes in northeast Bend. Firefighters entering a home to battle a fire found a body. Bend police later arrested a man on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors believe the man arrested on suspicion of murder after a Bend townhome fire on Tuesday was a houseguest who stabbed his host to death.
Thomas Jule Craig, 35, is charged in Deschutes County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and arson in the death of Bend resident Glen Allan Ely, whose body was found by firefighters early Tuesday at Ely's northeast Bend home.
On Tuesday, Craig appeared by video from the Deschutes County jail, where he's being held without bail.
"The state does believe Mr. Craig did intentionally cause the death of another human being," prosecutor Andrew Doyle of the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office told the judge at Craig's arraignment.
At the time of the killing, Craig was a houseguest in Ely's two-story unit at the Daggett Townhomes on NE Daggett Lane, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel told The Bulletin. "We don't know how long (Craig) was staying there. He was there that night," Hummel said. "We don't know the nature of their relationship."
The state believes Craig stabbed Ely to death then started a fire in Ely's home, Hummel said.
Neighbors reported seeing a man leave Ely's home acting suspiciously. Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Bend Fire & Rescue personnel were called to a fire at the townhomes. At first, firefighters believed Ely was a victim of smoke inhalation.
Craig was questioned by police several blocks away and arrested.
Hummel said not much is yet known about Craig, who has no prior criminal cases in Oregon. Public records databases list several former addresses for Craig in Michigan, where he has a criminal conviction from 2010. That year in Oakland County, Michigan, Craig pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was released from prison in 2020.
Craig is further charged locally with one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
When he was arrested this week, Craig also had a warrant out of El Paso County, Colorado, on an allegation of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon from May 5.
He is represented by Clark Frye of Atlas Law Group in Bend.
Craig's jail intake sheet lists one alias: Teflon Carrottop.
His next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.
Ely's death marked the 15th active homicide case being prosecuted in Deschutes County, Hummel said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.