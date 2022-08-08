Brecken Boice (copy)

Brecken Boice 

The parents of a 9-year-old boy who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor in 2021 have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, POWDR Corp.

Brian and Angela Boice of Tacoma are seeking compensation for the death of their son, Brecken, who slid down one of the ski area's slopes and crashed into rocks.

