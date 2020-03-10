The woman shot following an early morning pursuit with Bend Police officers was struck five times but is expected to survive, her mother told The Bulletin on Tuesday.
Danielle Nicole Bower, 29, still has two bullets inside her, one lodged in her C-5 vertebrate and another in her abdomen, according to her mother, Trina Marie Hall, of Kenai, Alaska.
“It’s just insane,” Hall said in a phone call. “Those cops shot my baby in the back, through her car. They shot to kill. They weren’t scared. They were just shooting.”
Bower, a mother of two, is talking and it’s believed she will be able to walk, Hall said.
“She’ll survive, by the grace of God,” Hall said. “But she’s got five holes in her. They just about killed my baby.”
Authorities have been tight-lipped about the incident that began around 3 a.m. at St. Charles Bend early Monday and led to a pursuit on U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend. A news release Monday morning provided a brief narrative of the incident and stated three unnamed Bend officers are on leave pending a lethal force investigation. No additional information has been provided.
Oregon State Police is the lead investigative agency. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel will determine whether deadly force was used appropriately. Hummel said Tuesday that additional information would be provided in the future.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter said additional information will be provided mid-morning Wednesday.
Bower has a fiance and is an employee of Five Talent in Bend. Five Talent did not return a phone call requesting comment.
Hall said the family has contacted a lawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.