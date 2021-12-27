The mother of a Ridgeview High School cheerleader who broke her arm at practice is suing the Redmond School District.
Freshman Reese Evenhus was attempting a group stunt called a 360 in 2019, according to a lawsuit filled Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Reese's mother, Amy Evenhus, claims the stunt was beyond her daughter's abilities as a junior varsity athlete and is seeking $850,000 in compensation for alleged permanent injuries.
The district has yet to respond to the claims in the suit. A spokesperson said Monday the district cannot comment on pending litigation.
The accident took place Oct. 2, 2019, at cheer practice at the Ridgeview campus on SW Elkhorn Avenue. It was the girl's first season as a cheerleader.
According to the lawsuit, JV coach Kyra Roediger prepared the team to execute a 360 by showing them an instructional video on her cell phone.
On the day in question, Reese was designated the "flyer," the team member lifted into in the air by members of the "base."' Reese's mother claims the girl hadn't demonstrated she could consistently perform easier stunts, and she had expressed to her coaches she was not comfortable attempting the 360.
Members of the base lifted Reese to shoulder-height. From there, she was boosted upward. While attempting to rotate her body around, she fell, breaking her left arm in numerous places.
The lawsuit claims the ground was unpadded and the coach failed to employ spotters who could have caught Reese.
Evenhus is seeking $100,000 for medical expenses and $750,000 in noneconomic damages. She claims Roediger was improperly trained and supervised as a coach and the district should have used safety measures like spotters and floor padding.
Evenhus is represented by attorney David Rosen of High Desert Law in Bend.
