More arrests are likely to come from this weekend’s chaotic clash between progressive groups and supporters of President Donald Trump near the Pilot Butte trailhead in Bend.
Bend Police detectives are reviewing dozens of hours of cell phone footage and attempting to determine who committed what crimes, a department spokeswoman said.
Charges of assault, criminal misconduct and unlawful use of a weapon could follow.
“They’re still working to piece it all together,” said Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey.
One man seen in a widely circulated photo brandishes a handgun at liberal activists during the melee.
In addition, investigators are asking the public for information about a young Latino man who was assaulted early Saturday in what activists are calling a racist attack on Bend streets.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said police have told him the man was injured and they are still investigating. He sought to clarify a rumor going around that the man was found naked. He was clothed, though injured and noncommunicative, Hummel said.
Saturday afternoon, tensions boiled over in Bend as Trump supporters taking part in a vehicle caravan met up with a Black Lives Matter picnic at the Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park at the base of the butte.
Organizers from both sides provided The Bulletin nearly opposite accounts of what happened. Hummel said video evidence will likely factor into whatever charges he ultimately brings.
“I’m thinking I’m going to be very confident of the facts,” he said. “I’m hearing a lot about this. You have 200,000 people in Deschutes County who are keenly interested in this.”
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said in a statement that a large group of people blocked police officers from exiting the park by sitting and standing in front of police vehicles. Officers physically moved individuals “with as minimal force as was necessary,” Krantz said, while several people punched or hit officers. Those individuals will be documented in a report and referred to the district attorney’s office for formal charges, he said.
Kerstin Arias, co-founder of the Central Oregon Diversity Project, said her group had planned a family event with music, balloons and cake.
“It was happy,” she said.
She said Trump supporters arrived and attempted to disrupt the event. They drank openly and antagonized her group, Arias said.
“(Trump supporters) wanted to come and basically make a lot of noise,” she said. “They came there with the intent to do what they did, and they did it. Because they can.”
Arias said she saw one male Trump supporter punch two women in the face. Shortly after, a Trump supporter pulled out a gun and pointed it in a direction where there were children, she said.
She said police were called five times before they arrived.
“They let it happen. I blame them,” she said. “It was traumatic. Knowing that there was absolutely nothing you could do to save anybody.”
The organizer of the Trump caravan, Nicky Dieringer, said it was the activists who crashed their party.
“They were just standing there like deer in the headlights, just watching us, waiting for us to engage with them so they can commence with negativity and disruption,” he said. “We just ignored them because we knew that’s what they wanted. We knew the best way to get to them was to ignore them.”
Dieringer estimated 100 people attended his event. He denied any were members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys and said the man who pulled the gun was not part of his group.
“We were just enjoying our lives and having a fun time and they couldn’t take it, so they went out of their way to cause disruption. Then they maced us and tased one of our people.”
The chaos amplified with a fast-spreading rumor that a Black Lives Matter supporter had stolen a Trump flag from a vehicle.
That night, Bend Police named Bend man Garrett Gerdes as the person who allegedly stole the flag. Media accounts, including The Bulletin’s the next day, described Gerdes as a Black Lives Matter activist. But Gerdes, 23, said Monday he has no affiliation with either side.
The Central Oregon Community College engineering student acknowledged removing a small flag from the back of a vehicle and tossing it several feet away.
He said it was an impulsive decision he now deeply regrets.
“I’m incredibly embarrassed,” he said.
Gerdes said he was home Saturday in his apartment near Pilot Butte. He was trying to complete homework but the noise from the park was distracting. He decided to take his two dogs for a walk to see what was happening.
He says he watched for several hours as people screamed at each other, drank openly and a Trump supporter rode a dirt bike in an intimidating manner near children.
He said he grew increasingly irritated and decided to leave. As he was walking away, he passed a car with a small Trump flag stuck to the back with a suction cup and he impulsively grabbed it and tossed it several feet away, which was seen by several Trump supporters.
“Literally the extent of it was I walked past a car and knocked a little flag on the ground. It was in my hand for like less than a second,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong. I shouldn’t have done what I did. They have the right to have that point of view, and I crossed a line. ”
An angry crowd surrounded Gerdes and soon he was being questioned by Bend Police officers. Rumors of a stolen Trump flag drove the temperature in the parking lot even higher — fights broke out and activists used their pepper spray and tasers. The man in the photo pulled his gun on several progressive activists.
Gerdes was cited by police for the theft and allowed to leave.
Seeing how one moment of giving into anger nearly caused a tragedy left Gerdes shaken.
“I seriously underestimated the response. I didn’t expect people to start pulling guns and tasing people,” he said. “I can’t imagine if someone had gotten really hurt.”
