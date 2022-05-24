A mistrial was declared in the child sex abuse case of Josue Jair Mendoza-Melo on Tuesday after he learned from a Bulletin article that his judge was a chief proponent of Ezra's Law, proposed legislation named for a toddler who Mendoza-Melo seriously injured in 2017.
The Redmond man is currently charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and nine counts of first-degree sex abuse for allegedly abusing two girls multiple times between 2010 and 2016.
He has pleaded not guilty. His trial in that case began Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court with jury selection, opening statements and witness testimony.
But Tuesday's proceedings began with the lawyers meeting in chambers with Judge Wade Whiting, where Mendoza-Melo's attorney informed him the defense intended to seek a mistrial due to a conflict of interest.
"Mr. Mendoza-Melo appreciates the judge taking his concerns seriously," Mendoza-Melo's attorney, Jennifer Kimble, told The Bulletin Tuesday.
In 2019, Mendoza-Melo was convicted in an separate case of attempted murder of his then-girlfriend's 2-year-old son, Ezra Jerome Thomas, who suffered significant and permanent injuries.
Mendoza-Melo ultimately agreed to a plea deal in that case and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Prosecutors at the time expressed frustration with state sentencing law, which they said limited the prison term they could pursue due to Mendoza-Melo's lack of criminal record.
Ezra's story was one of several that inspired lawmakers, prosecutors and victim advocates to develop Ezra's Law, which would allow judges to impose longer sentences in cases where victims suffer permanent injuries.
The bill died in a legislative committee in 2020 after the walkout by Republican lawmakers. It was reintroduced in 2021 but was again shot down.
Whiting, a former Crook County district attorney, was a key supporter of the bill, a fact reported by The Bulletin on Monday. Whiting spoke in favor of the bill at legislative hearings in Salem, highlighting the case of La Pine man Nick Ricks, who was shot four times in the back by a stranger at a Prineville bar. Ricks was paralyzed, and his shooter, Omar Ramzi Araim, received a 6-year prison sentence, not longer due primarily to Araim's lack of a prior criminal record.
Late last year, Whiting was appointed to replace Judge Mike McLane as the third judge of the 22nd Judicial District, which covers Crook and Jefferson counties. He began hearing cases in January.
Tuesday morning, Whiting considered the motion by Mendoza-Melo requesting a mistrial. Kimble told the court her client learned of Whiting's support for Ezra's Law from The Bulletin, and he felt Whiting's connection to Ezra's Law was highly prejudicial.
Whiting asked each juror if they'd read The Bulletin article. One said they'd seen it but hadn't read it.
Jurors are asked to not read news articles about the cases they hear or discuss them with others.
Whiting ultimately approved the motion, dismissing the jury and declaring a mistrial. He told the defendant he understood how he could feel the judge's support of Ezra's Law could appear prejudicial.
The court clerk will now a assign a new court date, though Kimble said it could be several months out due to witness availability.
"Our only concern is that justice, and the appearance of justice, is sought," Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche told The Bulletin.
Mendoza-Melo will now return to Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County, where he's been serving his sentence in Ezra's case.
Ezra requires full-time care, and his caregivers have said he's not expected to live to be an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.