A Milwaukie woman is under investigation for allegedly being impaired when she caused a collision that killed a 26-year-old man outside Warm Springs earlier this month.
Bonnie Kay McCoy, 71, remains a patient at St. Charles Bend as police await blood toxicology test results, according to a search warrant request filed this week in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Around 1 p.m. Nov. 3, McCoy and a passenger were in a Nissan Pathfinder heading west on Highway 26 when she attempted to pass a line of vehicles in front of her by moving into the opposite lane near Milepost 111, the court document states. They were traveling back from Sunriver, where they’d checked out of a vacation rental hours earlier.
Near the end of the line of cars, McCoy’s Pathfinder struck a 2004 Infiniti driven by Ryan Gile of Vancouver, Wash., who was traveling in the opposite direction, the court document states. After that impact, a Dodge Ram truck hauling a travel trailer also was struck, but the court document does not identify which of the two other vehicles was involved.
Oregon State Police troopers arrived and found both the gray Infiniti and the white Pathfinder off the road, the Infiniti on its roof and Pathfinder engulfed in flames.
Rob Mitas, 38, told troopers he ran to the flaming Pathfinder and found McCoy unconscious in the driver’s seat. He unhooked her seatbelt and pulled her to safety, the court document states.
McCoy and Gile were taken by ambulance to St. Charles Madras, where Gile was pronounced dead. McCoy’s passenger, Barry Barber, 71, was airlifted to St. Charles Bend.
Another witness interviewed by troopers was a Warm Springs Police detective, Barry Wilson, who said it was obvious to him McCoy did not have time to pass the vehicles ahead of her due to the oncoming traffic.
McCoy was transferred to St. Charles Bend due to the severity of her injuries, the court document states.
Reached at the hospital, Barber said he and McCoy were returning home from a friend’s cabin in Sunriver. He said he did not recall her drinking that day, though she is on “many” medications due to previous injuries, the court document states.
Troopers said they found an empty bottle of brandy and several empty beer cans in McCoy’s Pathfinder.
A request by an Oregon State Police trooper to draw McCoy’s blood to test for intoxicants was approved by a judge Nov. 4.
“Due to multiple open containers in the vehicle, poor judgment, lack of inhibitions, failure to exercise due regard to other motorists and the witness statement that McCoy is a maintenance user of pain medications contributes to my belief that McCoy’s use of drugs was a contributing factor in the crash,” Oregon State Police trooper Scott Kinch wrote in his request.
As of Thursday, McCoy had not been charged.
Gile is survived by his parents, three siblings and a fiance, according to his obituary. He was heading to work a construction job in Madras at the time of the crash.
"He loved being outdoors with his dog, Rusty, by his side," his obituary read. "Ryan had a passion for life that included playing with his nieces and nephew, helping others in need, looking his best physically or in his newest pair of shoes, or just cracking his beautiful smile."
A memorial service is planned for Saturday.
