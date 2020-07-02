The next Bend Police Department chief is Mike Krantz, assistant chief at the Portland Police Bureau.
He will replace Jim Porter, who retires Thursday. He will begin his service Aug. 10.
“Mike has a reputation for being a creative, collaborative and innovative leader in public safety,” said City Manager Eric King, who made the selection. “He has a unique ability to translate what he learns from his peers and community partnerships into meaningful policy reform. That ability, paired with his recent work in diversity and equity, will provide strong leadership as our department continues working with our community to address concerns about the relationship between race and public safety.”
Krantz has worked at Portland Police for 27 years. He currently oversees the bureau's Services Branch, responsible for the business operations of the state's largest police department.
The city released an overview of Krantz's career highlights. As a captain in Portland, he built up the bureau’s Office of Community Engagement. He was also heavily involved with the bureau’s Racial Equity Plan. Additionally, he served in strategic services, criminal intelligence, rapid response and training.
Krantz has a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from Western Oregon University, and has an executive management certificate from the state police academy.
Porter worked at Bend Police Department for 29 years and was chief for six.
Krantz beat out 30 other applicants and five finalists, including three internal candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.