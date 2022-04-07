For several years, neighbors, teachers and child welfare officials told authorities they feared for the health and safety of the children in the Metolius home of Duane Ross Hollenbeak Jr.
Two visits in February underscored their concern, according to Jefferson County Circuit Court records. There were open electrical outlets, clutter burying the floor and piles of garbage in the home. During the second visit, a sheriff's deputy led a brief, frantic search when no one could initially locate Hollenbeak's 3-year-old daughter.
But it wasn't until March 31 that a Madras Police detective took a deeper look that led to the arrest Wednesday of Hollenbeak, 34. He's been charged with three counts each of first-degree criminal mistreatment, criminal nonsupport of children and second-degree criminal mistreatment.
Court records show law enforcement authorities have been called to Hollenbeak's home at 110 Butte Ave. at least three times in the past six months.
The home was described in court documents as having overwhelming hazardous and unsanitary conditions, including piles of metal several feet high, dog feces, bare electrical wire and a hunting rifle loaded with three live rounds.
Hollenbeak lived at the home with three of his four children — aged 12, 7 and 3. His sister, Heather, also lived in a trailer on the property, where the siblings are alleged to have regularly used meth and heroin, according to court documents.
The children's mother, Melanie Polk, is absent because she's serving a four year sentence at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility for mistreating her children.
Hollenbeak has several prior criminal convictions, including some for harassment and assault constituting domestic violence.
In October, Hollenbeak was arrested for criminal mistreatment for allegedly failing to provide care for his fourth child, who was removed from the home by authorities.
With that case still pending, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office initiated a review of Hollenbeak due to multiple calls for service at his home, according to a statement from the office.
The district attorney's office on Wednesday credited sheriff's Detective Steve Webb with recognizing the alleged danger in the home, and working to "complete the investigation."
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has a detective assigned to child welfare cases, Detective Bryan Skidgel, whose name does not appear in documents for the case.
Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn did not return a call seeking comment.
On March 31, Webb began to look deeper at Hollenbeak based on recent complaints about the home, Webb wrote in a probable cause statement filed with the court. He reviewed two reports and body cam footage recorded by Jefferson County sheriff's deputy Jason Pollock, who visited the home twice in February.
When Pollock arrived Feb. 27 on a follow-up visit, he reported Hollenbeak had not improved conditions for his children, noting hazards like uncovered electrical outlets, overflowing garbage cans, storage boxes stacked precariously and rooms in the house inaccessible due to clutter. Outside, pathways wove through a yard full of garbage, according to Webb's report.
But more concerning to Pollock at the time was that Hollenbeak's 3-year-old daughter was missing.
Pollock told the adults at the home to help him look for the girl, but they said they'd already searched the house.
"Deputy Pollock, knowing this could be extremely dangerous for the child because of the condition of the home, insisted that he go inside with them to look for the child," Webb wrote.
Pollock tried to follow Heather Hollenbeak inside the home, but she had difficulty opening the door wide enough for Pollock to enter due to the mess on the floor inside.
"There is so much clutter on the ground it is difficult to determine what is actual flooring," Webb wrote.
Body cam footage showed Pollock searching for the girl through the house, calling her name and sifting through clothes piles. He entered a room he thought was the kitchen, but with trash piled in front of the refrigerator and the stovetop completely covered, it wasn't clear.
He entered a room with couches where Duane Hollenbeak was said to sleep.
"The amount of clothing, blankets, trash, appliances and clutter is overwhelming," Webb wrote.
Then Pollock heard a child cry out from a pile of clothes. Heather Hollenbeak picked up the missing 3-year-old and said, "I told you she was in the house."
Inside a search of Heather Hollenbeak's trailer this week, police allegedly found drug paraphernalia including burned foil and glass pipes.
On Thursday, Duane Hollenbeak, made his first appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court, where he heard the charges against him.
He faces up to 15 years in prison.
His next court date is April 14.
