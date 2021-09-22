The governor is seeking applicants to replace Judge Michael McLane, of the 22nd Judicial District, who surprised many in Central Oregon this month by announcing his resignation.
McLane, a Powell Butte resident and former Republican House leader, was an unlikely judicial pick by Gov. Kate Brown in 2019.
He told The Bulletin he will return to private practice, to the firm he founded in Bend in 2016 with fellow Republican former lawmakers Jason Conger and John Davis.
His resignation takes effect Oct. 10.
McLane said he couldn't comment on his future plans or a rumored run for the governor's office.
"I'm still a judge, so there's not a lot I can say," he said.
McLane, 56, was elected to five terms as a state representative for the 55th House District, which encompasses portions of Deschutes County and all of Crook County. He served as House minority leader from 2012 to 2018, when he resigned the position.
At the time of McLane’s appointment to the bench, some speculated it was repayment for McLane supporting one of the governor’s major initiatives, House Bill 1008, the Oregonian reported. Others saw it as an attempt by Brown to weaken GOP leadership by promoting an able opponent leader to a role outside of politics, as in 2017, when former Senate Minority Leader Ted Ferrioli, R-John Day, resigned to take an appointment by Brown to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.
The 22nd Judicial District encompasses Crook and Jefferson counties. Poverty is a central issue in the district, with many people coming to court to fight evictions or face charges related to drug use, according to Jennifer Kimble, a defense attorney in the district.
Kimble said she’d like the next judge to have experience as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney.
“We’re all a little upset about it, and maybe even a little frustrated,” she said. “It’s unfortunate because we really spent a lot of time getting him up to speed.”
Kimble said when he took over, McLane faced a steep learning curve, but he made up for his lack of judicial experience by preparing extensively for cases and treating people with respect.
“He has a nice way with people in his courtroom,” Kimble said. “And a lot of these people are having a real hard time in their lives.”
On Tuesday, Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting confirmed he would apply to replace McLane as judge.
Whiting, 39, has worked as a prosecutor in Crook and Jefferson counties, and prior to that, as a defense attorney.
