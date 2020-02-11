The man accused of firing a gun at police during a traffic stop outside La Pine is now a fugitive.
James Tyler Lamkin, 29, who was scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, didn’t show up.
Now, the court has forfeited his bond and police are seeking clues to track him down.
“We’ll catch him,” said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
Lamkin has several prior arrests in Deschutes County for nonviolent misdemeanors. Lamkin survived the shooting incident Christmas Day without injury, despite a deputy firing eight shots into Lamkin’s vehicle.
“We will consider his history in the decision -making to safely take him back into custody,” said Sgt. William Bailey, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
Around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 25, sheriff’s deputy Evan Kennedy tried to pull over Lamkin, who was driving a 2006 Dodge truck. Lamkin reportedly refused to pull over for three miles before doing so on Dyke Road near Meadow Road.
According to Kennedy, Lamkin pointed a handgun out the driver’s side window and started firing, getting off seven shots. Another deputy who had arrived, Anthony Ramos, fired back eight rounds.
Lamkin was arrested. It’s believed he was drunk at the time. Deputies reported hearing him snore loudly in the back of a police car.
A grand jury approved an updated indictment Jan. 2. He is charged with four felonies and six misdemeanors, including DUII, reckless endangering and unlawful use of a weapon.
A judge granted him conditional release while awaiting trial, setting his bond at $100,000, meaning he had to post $10,000 to be released.
He was further ordered to have no contact with deputies Kennedy and Ramos.
Hummel later determined Ramos was justified in shooting at Lamkin and praised the deputy’s actions instead.
Based on a non-scientific sample of folks failing to show up for their trials recently, we have to wonder how careful the assessment of "flight risk" can be for these guys/ladies. This guy may have been a minor threat prior to this incident, but firing a gun at a deputy seems to go beyond a threshold of reasonableness..... "To Serve and Protect" is the mission of the criminal justice system, that taxpayers fund.....
