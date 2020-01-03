The Prineville man who fired a weapon during a traffic stop in La Pine, prompting deputies to return fire, was so drunk he fell asleep in a patrol car after his arrest, according to new court documents.

James Tyler Lamkin, 29, was not injured in the Christmas Day incident. Nor were the two Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies now on paid leave as the district attorney's office reviews the use of lethal force.

At around 7 p.m. Dec. 25, Lamkin was driving a white 2006 Dodge truck outside La Pine when deputy Evan Kennedy tried to pull him over, according to a court document recently released by Oregon State Police.

Lamkin reportedly did not yield to Kennedy for approximately three miles. When he did pull over, on Dyke Road near Meadow Road, he allegedly refused to get out of his truck.

According to Kennedy, Lamkin fired a pistol out of his truck.

A backup officer, Anthony Ramos, fired back at Lamkin, but didn't hit him.

Lamkin was arrested and placed in a nearby squad car.

Minutes later, Oregon State Police Sgt. Josh Nagle got in the vehicle with Lamkin.

"I looked at James Lamkin in the back of the patrol vehicle and detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, blood-shot and watery eyes and James Lamkin was sleeping," Nagle wrote in a search warrant request to test Lamkin's blood for alcohol.

At around 8:25 p.m., Nagle asked Lamkin if he would perform roadside tests for alcohol and he refused. Lamkin was read his Miranda rights and arrested for DUII, according to the request.

Vials of Lamkin's blood were drawn at St. Charles Bend around 1 a.m., court records show.

Lamkin remains an inmate of the Deschutes County jail. He's charged with four felonies and six misdemeanors. He also has an open case for refusing a breath test for alcohol.

Kennedy and Ramos were placed on administrative leave pending the lethal force investigation.

The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office recently declined to bring charges against the officer who fired at a man who allegedly stole a car Nov. 29, hitting him three times.

"I expect this one will take about 10 days," District Attorney John Hummel said of the investigation into the Christmas Day shooting.

Lamkin was also arrested in October in a major bust of an illegal marijuana growing operation outside Alfalfa.