The man at the center of a dispute last summer between Bend's police chief and the Deschutes County district attorney says he'll sue the city for excessive force for being chased, tackled and held down by five officers when he tried to use a portable toilet.
The June 23 arrest of Darren Hiatt was captured on body cam footage and in the written reports of 14 Bend Police officers who took part in the removal of a homeless camp on Emerson Avenue identified by the city as unsafe.
But Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel opted to not charge Hiatt with a crime, and instead criticized Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz in an open letter over the department's "obsession" with activists critical of law enforcement.
The officers' actions were reviewed internally at Bend Police, but they were not found to have violated department policy or state law, according to department spokesperson Lt. Juli McConkey.
Now, Hiatt has notified the city he's willing to accept $10,000 to not sue for violation of his constitutional rights, in a demand letter filed last week with the city attorney's office. He also said he wants to meet or have lunch with the arresting officers to "foster an understanding that they are all members of the same community and deserving of respect."
"Mr. Hiatt’s treatment was unconstitutional and the City’s policy and practice of conducting homeless camp 'sweeps' are at fault," reads the letter by attorney Lauren Guicheteau of Oregon Legal Aid Services.
Hiatt was arrested for attempting to use a portable toilet at a homeless camp barricaded by the city and being cleared by contract workers. Notices had been posted informing people to vacate the site. The toilet had been rented by local advocacy groups.
Hiatt, who was homeless at the time, arrived at the barricades on foot and asked several officers if he could use the toilet, but was denied. The officers suggested he go to a nearby business or the Shepherd's House homeless shelter two blocks away.
According to his demand letter, Hiatt was shirtless and didn't have a face mask, which would have prevented him from entering a business. Further, he'd been excluded from the shelter.
"Mr. Hiatt urgently needed to use the bathroom, so he ran to the portable toilet," reads the demand letter.
In response, officers chased and tackled Hiatt. Five held him down, one with an arm on his neck and another kneeling on his head while Hiatt's face was on gravel, according to the demand letter.
As officers struggled with Hiatt, four people associated with activist group Central Oregon Peacekeepers also crossed the perimeter, according to police.
They and Hiatt were cited by police for trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. Police forwarded to Hummel’s office more than six hours of body cam footage and copies of incident and arrest reports by all officers on scene.
The officers describe the incident much differently than Hiatt, saying he screamed and argued with them. Three of their reports state Hiatt, who police describe as white, repeatedly called officers a racial slur.
But instead of bringing charges, Hummel laid into Bend Police for undercover tactics aimed that day at the Peacekeepers, calling it "conduct that should never happen in American law enforcement." Krantz shot back with a letter co-signed by the city manager stating officers followed standard reporting and documentation procedure.
According to Hiatt's demand letter, in addition to "loss of dignity," he suffered bruises to his face and cuts and scrapes on his legs, arms and chest. Hiatt's demand letter further states the city's property management policy be rewritten so people can access campsites during sweeps, saying the current policy encourages conflict between police and homeless people.
"By authorizing a blanket prohibition against entry, the City’s policy shows deliberate indifference to homeless individuals who need to access a closed location for basic necessities," the letter reads.
The city's property management rule establishes a series of conditions in which a campsite on city right of way can be identified as "unsafe,"' then cleaned or removed. The rule has been updated since the incident, though not in all the ways Hiatt suggests.
The revisions were intended to add clarity to the different level of city response possible, and when items associated with a campsite will be removed, according to city spokesman Josh Romero.
The policy is an administrative rule and thus wasn't passed by the Bend City Council.
