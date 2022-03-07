A man is suing a Bend motel after he returned to his room to find a man inside wearing his underwear.
In a claim filed March 1 in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Byron Dixon, of Sweet Home, is seeking $10,000 for negligence from the owners of the Super 8 by Wyndham on SE Third Street.
On Sept. 27, Dixon rented Room 223 at the hotel. In the evening he left to eat dinner and returned to find his key wouldn’t unlock the door. It sounded like someone was in his room. He notified hotel staff, who opened the door to find Nicholas Vincent Caskey, of Redmond, in the room.
Caskey was wearing Dixon’s underwear.
“Mr. Dixon suffered an invasion of his privacy by intrusion upon his seclusion,” reads the lawsuit. “Mr. Dixon had an expectation of privacy when he left his personal belongings in his hotel room. Mr. Caskey intruded upon Mr. Dixon’s private affairs by stealing and wearing Mr. Dixon’s underwear and that intrusion is highly offensive to reasonable persons.”
Caskey, 33, was arrested by Bend Police on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. The case is on hold while Caskey’s mental health is evaluated, according to court records.
He’s pleaded not guilty. His next hearing is scheduled for April 18.
