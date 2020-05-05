A Warm Springs man is recovering after being shot while allegedly brandishing a firearm in an encounter with a tribal police officer.
At about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the West Hills neighborhood in Warm Springs to a report of a man brandishing a firearm. The man, identified as Macklin Kalama, reportedly told responding officers to "just shoot me," according to Warm Springs Tribal Police Department.
He then "made a movement that led officers to believe that Mr. Kalama was about to use deadly force against them," according to a news release. One of the officers shot Kalama once..
Kalama was transported to St. Charles Bend, where he is recovering. Warm Springs Chief William Elliott did not release the name of the officer.
The FBI is investigating the incident.
