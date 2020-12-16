A 47-year-old man was shot and injured by a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy Wednesday on Bureau of Land Management land after a two-day manhunt.
Sheriff's deputies had attempted to arrest Steven Eugene Newburg on Tuesday on outstanding warrants when he allegedly ran away from them. Deputies tracked him for six hours Tuesday near Alfalfa east of Bend — including using dogs and drones — before giving up the search. That afternoon, the office put out a public call for help locating Newburg .
Around 7:45 a.m., Wednesday, deputies say they located Newburg walking on BLM land .
"When confronted, (Newburg) displayed a knife," according to a statement from DCSO. "During this confrontation a deputy shot Newburg."
Newburg was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries.
Per state law, three deputies involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while a lethal force investigation is conducted. Office spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes did not immediately release the officers' names.
Newburg had warrants for alleged parole violation and failing to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.