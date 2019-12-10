A Bend man was sentenced to a year in federal prison for manufacturing the illegal marijuana product butane honey oil, a process that caused an explosion that seriously injured the man and his wife, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Portland.

David Carl Paulsen, 33, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland.

On March 18, 2018, an explosion rocked Paulsen's home, lifting the detached garage off its foundation and bowing the metal garage door outward.

Paulsen and his wife, Jennifer, suffered severe burns, but their 3-year-old daughter was not injured.

In the aftermath of the explosion and emergency response, authorities discovered more than 34 pounds of marijuana, butane cans and a device used to extract butane honey oil, a concentrated form of marijuana extracted using highly flammable or combustible solvents.

In July, the Paulsens were charged in federal court. Jennifer Paulsen was eventually served with state charges and at her husband's sentencing Tuesday, the prosecutor announced the federal charges against Jennifer Paulsen were being dropped.

In October, she agreed to a plea deal and was convicted of unlawful delivery of a marijuana item, for which she was sentenced to two days in jail.