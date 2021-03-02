The Madras man who crashed into a police car in January, prompting a police officer to fire his gun 12 times, has pleaded no contest to felony charges and was sentenced Tuesday to time served and three years probation.
Jordan Wayne Abbe, 30, received only minor injuries and was taken to jail on suspicion of eluding police, reckless driving and two counts each of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangering. He pleaded no contest to two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
In exchange, his case was transferred to mental health treatment court, where he will have to abide by certain treatment conditions.
Just before noon Jan. 6, two Madras Police Department officers, Ryan Kathrein and Mel Brown, were parked outside a business in Madras when Abbe, driving a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, entered the parking lot at high speed and skidded circles around their patrol vehicles. The officers followed Abbe through nearby residential streets, attempting to pull him over before he crashed into Kathrein's vehicle on NE Oak Street.
As Brown approached Abbe's stopped vehicle on foot, Abbe stared at Brown and revved his engine, a witness told police. At this, Brown fired his service weapon.
Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche later determined that Brown's use of force had been justified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.