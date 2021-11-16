A Springfield man accused of attempted murder in a Bend strangulation assault saw that charge dropped as part of a plea deal that will send him to prison for nearly six years.
At his sentencing Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Cristian Samuel Jensen pleaded no contest to the charge of second-degree assault having agreed to serve nearly six years for causing serious physical injury to his victim, a former girlfriend.
Yet he interrupted that woman numerous times as she read an impact statement for the court.
“I don’t wanna hear no more,” he said at one point.
Deschutes County Circuit Judge Randy Miller told the defendant, “Be quiet.”
“I haven’t sentenced you yet. I haven’t decided what I’m doing,” Miller said. “Please let (the victim) finish.”
In the end, Jensen, 39, stopped interrupting, and Miller went along with the conditions of a plea agreement stipulating Jensen serve 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of post-prison supervision. He must also pass a batterer’s intervention course.
Around 9 p.m. Feb. 27, a 911 caller reported hearing an argument from an apartment in west Bend, including a man yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”
The victim told police she and Jensen had been in an on-again-off-again relationship and at the time of the incident, she was allowing him to stay at her apartment, according to prosecutor Aaron Brenneman.
She told police that on the night in question, she was asleep in bed when Jensen came home drunk, “ripped” her out of bed and threw her on the ground. He slapped her and punched her with closed fists and grabbed her around the throat.
“He told her he was going to kill her and that he was going back to prison,” Brenneman told the court. “She stopped feeling pain at some point and started feeling dizzy as he was strangling her.”
She struggled and briefly got away, attempting to crawl out of the apartment, but Jensen dragged her back in.
Police arrived and noted cuts on the victim’s face and head and red marks on her neck that appeared to have been caused by hands, Brenneman told the court.
Police say Jensen resisted arrest by grabbing a railing to prevent being handcuffed. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where she was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and a broken nose.
Jensen was charged with the Measure 11 offenses of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
Measure 11 is Oregon’s mandatory minimum sentencing law for serious violent crimes.
Additionally, Jensen was charged with strangulation, coercion, fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and menacing constituting domestic violence.
He has several prior felony convictions, including one from 2018 for coercion of the same victim.
Despite interruptions, the victim read a statement describing the night of Feb. 27, which she said has had a lasting, negative effect on her.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it out of the apartment alive. I don’t feel safe at home or at work due to fear and anxiety because I’m constantly looking for and analyzing potential threats,” she told the court.
She said former jail inmates have come to her to say Jensen is telling inmates he will kill her when he gets out. She said she’s gone to police and her victim advocate with the information.
“I used to believe that Mr. Jensen and I had a future together and I was in love with him. The realization that the love of my life attempted to kill me has destroyed my trust of others,” she said. “My sense of safety and security has been destroyed.”
