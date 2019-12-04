The man who caused a commotion in Bend in November by running naked through traffic — sidestepping officers and waving at startled drivers as he did — apologized for the trouble he caused at a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

William Thomas Matthias asked the judge for help finding treatment for his meth addiction.

“I think treatment would save me from running down the street naked and other things I’ve done,” he told Judge Walter R. Miller. “I’m sincerely sorry for what I’ve done.”

Matthias, 27, appeared in Miller’s courtroom by video from jail to answer for three misdemeanors as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty last month to two counts of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest. Matthias, who’s been in custody since his Nov. 8 arrest, was ordered to serve a total of 60 days before beginning a year of probation.

At around 3 p.m. Nov. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a man wearing only sandals jogging on the sidewalk on NE Jamison Street.

“This obviously caused alarm in drivers,” said prosecutor Cliff Lu. “Cars came to a stop at angles in the street.”

Cellphone videos of the incident show that while Matthias appeared to be in high spirits, he was uncooperative with police.

“Officers attempted to get hold of him; he broke free and ran away,” Lu said. “One officer fell to the ground and suffered a slight injury as they were trying to catch him.”

Once in custody, Matthias’ explanation “didn’t make a lot of sense,” according to Lu.

“He said that he was running to the parole and probation office to tell them to f--- off,” Lu said.

The Nov. 8 incident represented a probation violation for Matthias. He was convicted this summer of criminal mischief for breaking a taillight on a city of Bend vehicle. Prior to that, Matthias had no criminal record in Oregon.

“I’ve used meth, on and off, since I was 15, and I’m 27 now, and I’ve never been charged with a drug-related offense,” Matthias said Wednesday. “I readily admitted to meth to police because I think treatment would be helpful for me.”

One cellphone video of the incident had been viewed more than 67,000 times as of Wednesday.