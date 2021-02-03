The man who shot at a stranger behind a Bend steakhouse while experiencing "meth-induced paranoia" received five years in prison on Wednesday for that case and an earlier domestic violence arrest.
Vicente Guerra, 44, was sentenced in Deschutes County Circuit Court for two cases his lawyer says share a common theme: meth.
On the night of Jan. 20, 2020, Guerra approached a 2003 Infiniti G35 in the parking lot behind Okawa Steakhouse & Grill at 1180 SE Third St. and fired twice from a .22-caliber handgun, grazing one of the two occupants of the car. Guerra took off on foot, stopping briefly at nearby Binky's video poker lounge, where he told a friend he'd just "shot at people."
Bend Police tracked Guerra in the snow, finding him two hours later in a rocky canal nearby. Paramedics treated him for cold exposure.
The other case involved a woman he was in a relationship with in December 2019. She was scared of Guerra and trying to move out, and he was upset about it, according to the prosecution. He blocked her path to prevent her from leaving and when she attempted to walk past him, he grabbed her by the neck and covered her mouth. In another instance, he pinned her to the bed, covered her mouth and told her, "You will learn to respect me."
Both cases arise from paranoia and other negative effects of Guerra's long-term use of methamphetamine, his lawyer Shawn Kollie, told the court.
"The evaluation that was conducted on Mr. Guerra really shows that he can go through long periods of sobriety where he does exceptionally well," Kollie said.
In court Wednesday, Guerra apologized for his conduct before Judge Ray Crutchley, who asked him several questions. Guerra told the judge he first used meth when he was 17.
"I went through rounds of full-blown addiction, feel guilty and stop using," he said. "It's kind of a tragic situation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.