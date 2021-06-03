A man with numerous prior felony sex-crime convictions was given 35 years in prison Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The state could have sought a life sentence for Daniel Douglas Timmons, 38. He appeared remotely by video to answer for charges from two cases in 2019 that he sexually abused a woman and exposed himself in public. He was arrested by Bend Police in 2019, but his only address is a post office box in Terrebonne.
In one case, he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted rape and one each of first-degree sexual assault and public indecency. In the other he pleaded guilty to one count of public indecency.
One of his victims addressed the court in a letter.
“In my opinion, Mr. Timmons’ actions are unforgivable. It’s my belief that if he is ever released he will continue to collect victims. I do not believe for a minute that he will change his behavior,”’ she wrote.
Prosecutor Matthew Nelson told the court Timmons qualifies as a repeat sexual offender under Oregon law, and as such, the state could have pursued a life sentence against him.
Judge Randy Miller agreed to the terms of Timmons’ plea deal with the state, which stipulates Timmons cannot be released early from prison. Another stipulation allows the state to seek a life sentence on retrial if Timmons’ sentence is ever successfully appealed.
Timmons declined to address the court when given a chance to speak.
Defense attorney Michelle McIver thanked the judge for agreeing to the terms of the plea deal.
”In some regards the facts just speak for themselves,” she said. “It would have been a very lengthy and complex trial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.