A Redmond man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for trespassing on the tarmac of the Redmond Airport and approaching airplanes loaded with passengers.
TJ Nikalus Murray, 26, appeared Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court by video from the Deschutes County jail, where he’s been since his arrest Feb. 4. Judge Alycia Sykora gave him credit for time served, meaning he had six days remaining on his sentence.
Murray had gained access to the airport by hopping a chain-link fence. He wandered around, coming within 30 feet of a Delta plane attempting to take off, prosecutor Marc Miller told Sykora. Once at the Deschutes County jail, Murray became “uncooperative” and wrestled with corrections deputies, taking a swing at one, Miller said.
Murray was charged with trespass, harassment and assaulting an officer. He pleaded guilty earlier this week to the trespass and assault charges.
Asked why he had approached the airplanes, Murray told police he did it, “because he was bored.”
Murray’s attorney, Lisa Valenta, said Friday that video of the incident clearly confirmed Murray was experiencing a mental health crisis.
In addition to jail time, Murray was given 18 months probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and abide by all prescribed treatment.
