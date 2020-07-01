MADRAS — The commercial truck driver who fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian near the Madras warming shelter in January was sentenced to 13 months in prison Wednesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Jose Bernal-Mendoza was originally charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for allegedly causing the death of Anthony Shadley, 59, though those charges did not make it past a grand jury.
Instead, on Wednesday, Bernal-Mendoza accepted responsibility for the felony of failing to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, pleading guilty via an Alford plea, meaning he admitted that he could be found guilty at trial, though he did not admit guilt.
Carol Shadley, sister of the victim, told Judge Annette Hillman her family felt Bernal-Mendoza’s sentence was too light.
“This man took my brother’s life — an innocent man,” she said. “(Bernal-Mendoza) shows no remorse whatsoever. He has no apology on his face of any kind. I just want to say that you will reap what you sow.”
Around 7 p.m. Jan. 21, drivers on U.S. Highway 97 near Cypress Road reported to 911 that a man’s body was on the side of the road. Shadley had suffered massive injuries that would have killed him instantly, the medical examiner ruled.
It’s thought at the time Shadley was heading to the Madras warming shelter, which that month was being held at the Cornerstone Baptist Church at 675 NE 10th St.
“The investigation would reveal he was struck as he tried to cross the road,” said prosecutor Sarah Lundstedt. “The driver was not present at the scene.”
Pieces of vehicle were scattered in the highway. Investigators used them to identify the make and model of the vehicle that struck Shadley. An Oregon Department of Transportation camera south of Madras provided police with the truck’s license plate number, which was traced to the owner, 5D Cargo Express Inc. of Laredo, Texas.
Investigators learned Bernal-Mendoza was part of a two-person team heading to Azusa, California. He was apprehended when he arrived.
“The defendant claimed he pulled over and checked to see what he’d hit, and saw nothing,” Lundstedt said. "At this point, Mr. Shadley’s body was still lying on the side of the road. By that I mean, it was actually on the road, not off. And it was easily spotted by other motorists who contacted police.”
The day before Shadley was struck, he was walking near the same spot when his friend Allen Gilbert was hit and injured by a car while attempting to cross the highway. Shadley provided a statement to police and ultimately the driver was not charged with a crime.
Bernal-Mendoza appeared via video from the Jefferson County Jail and listened through an interpreter. He stared down for much of the hearing.
When given a chance to address the court, he said: “I am very sad for the family. It was not my intention to hurt that man and I send my most felt condolences.”
Shadley was a Warm Springs tribal member who lived around Madras all his life. The eldest of four siblings, he always looked out for his family, Carol Shadley said after the hearing.
“He was an amazing brother and he had a good heart,” she said. “He just loved all of us so much.”
