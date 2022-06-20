Allbritton
Police are searching for a man who escaped from St. Charles Bend psychiatric unit Monday morning.
Jeremy Owen Allbritton, 41, left the unit, where he was receiving treatment, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, hospital staff members told police.
Allbritton is wanted on several new crimes and has warrants for his arrest in Oregon and California.
"He has recently assaulted hospital staff and should be considered dangerous," read a statement from Bend Police Sgt. Tommy Russell.
Allbritton was not armed at the time he left the hospital.
He was last seen around NE Courtney Drive in Bend around 8:45 a.m. He was wearing green hospital scrub bottoms and no shoes, Russell said.
Allbritton is approximately 6-feet tall and 220 pounds and has very short or shaved brown hair. He has numerous tattoos.
Bend Police asks anyone who sees Allbritton to call the dispatch nonemergency line at 541-693-6911.
"Please do not approach Allbritton but call 9-1-1 to report his whereabouts," reads the statement from police.
Reporter: 541-383-0325, gandrews@bendbulletin.com
