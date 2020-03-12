A driver who might have suffered a medical emergency died Wednesday after driving into a juniper tree off Lower Bridge Road in Terrebonne.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. His passenger survived the wreck with injuries not considered life threating, according to a statement from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger west on Lower Bridge Road near NW 31st St. when he crossed into the oncoming lane and left the road, striking a large tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to police.
"It appears the driver may have suffered from a medical emergency prior to the crash," according to the statement by Lt. Ty Rupert.
