A Bend man faces felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager outside the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center on Monday night.
John Thomas “Bud” Maguire Jr. was arrested after the alleged assault at the facility on NE Sixth Street.
Maguire, 56, was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Deschutes County Circuit Court to be arraigned on three criminal charges: first-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse and harassment.
According to the Bend Police Department, a swim center employee called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Monday to report a sexual assault in the parking lot.
The alleged victim, 16, told officers a stranger had approached her from behind as she walked to her car.
The girl said he started talking to her and sharing personal information, and tried to hug her, according to police. The girl attempted to push him away and he allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and kissed her, according to police. In total, Maguire is alleged to have touched the girl four specific times, according to Bend Police Sgt. Wes Murphy.
Police arrested Maguire at a nearby home . He remains an inmate of the Deschutes County jail.
An attack of a sexual nature in daylight in a public place is exceedingly rare in Bend, Murphy said.
"I can't think of another example of that occurring since I've been a police officer here," he said. "I think Bend is still generally a pretty safe place."
Maguire has more than 25 prior criminal cases in Oregon, though he's never before been charged with a sex crime.
