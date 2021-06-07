A man is accused of being motivated by racial bias during an alleged inter-family home invasion and assault in Bend.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel alleges Reid Timothy Judson, 42, committed 11 crimes, including the felonies of first-degree robbery, aggravated harassment and bias crime.
Judson is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Prosecutors allege that on May 30, Judson broke into his brother's house on Hamehook Road in Bend and attacked his brother and made threats against his brother's wife, who is Mexican American.
"The state alleges the threats against the sister-in-law were motivated in part on her race," District Attorney John Hummel wrote to The Bulletin. "And the threats against his brother were motivated in part by the fact his brother is married to a woman who identifies as Mexican American."
In the early morning of May 31, Judson was arrested by deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and booked in jail.
During the police response, Judson allegedly injured arresting deputy Chris Barringer and spat on Sgt. Aaron Harding.
Judson is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of coercion, menacing, fourth-degree assault, harassment, first-degree criminal mischief, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated harassment and bias crime.
Though court records indicate Judson has previously lived in Bend and Salem, his most recent addresses are in South Carolina.
Judson's attorney, Raun Atkinson, declined to comment on the case.
Judson is the seventh person in Deschutes County charged under Oregon's 2019 hate crime law, which allows a single person to be accused of the offense. Prior to the law, only a group of two or more people could be charged with a hate crime in Oregon.
In June 2020, James David Lamb Jr. assaulted the 70-year-old Indian-American owner of the Hub Motel in Redmond. In September, Lamb was ordered to be sent to the state mental hospital for 20 years.
One man accused of bias crime in Deschutes County remains on the run from the law. Jeremiah McBride pleaded not guilty to allegations he shoved a delivery driver at Red Robin and used a racial slur. In April, McBride failed to attend a hearing in his case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.