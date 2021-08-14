The man charged in the killings of four people in mid-June in Western Oregon returned to Coos County on Friday from Wisconsin and was ordered to be held on $8 million bond.
Oen Evan Nicholson was arraigned Friday in front of Judge Martin Stone in the circuit court of Coos and Curry counties. At the arraignment, Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier released an indictment charging Nicholson with first-degree murder, two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
A not guilty plea was entered on Nicholson's behalf on all charges.
Police said Nicholson killed his father, Charles Nicholson, at an RV park at The Mill Casino on June 18. While leaving the RV park in his father's pickup, police said, Nicholson ran over Anthony and Linda Oyster, who were walking across the street. Charles Oyster died at the scene, and Linda Oyster died several weeks later in the hospital.
Then, police said, Nicholson shot and killed Jennifer Davidson at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend.
He later wrecked the pickup truck in Lane County before allegedly kidnapping a woman in Springfield and forcing her to drive him to Wisconsin, where he turned himself in to police.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.