A Redmond man faces numerous felony charges for allegedly throwing rocks and bricks through the windows of a string of downtown businesses.
Brian Jack Leu, 41, was arraigned Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on a 14-count indictment containing 12 accusations of criminal mischief.
In total, Leu is accused of causing more than $6,000 in damage to Redmond businesses and residents across two incidents July 15-16.
In the first, Lue is said to have gone to the Redmond Christian Church around 8:30 p.m. July 15 and broken windows and a door, causing around $1,200 in damage. Lue allegedly approached pastor Brian Burns and called him a "bearded f----r" and told him to get out of Central Oregon while making a finger-gun motion at him, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney's office.
Surveillance footage allegedly shows Leu throwing rocks through windows of the church.
The second incident allegedly occurred the next day as Redmond Police officers searched for Leu in connection with the church incident.
Redmond officers say Leu threw rocks and bricks at Redmond businesses including, Gentle Dental, Domino's Pizza, Carpetco Flooring, Drive Unlimited, Express Eco Laundromat, Safeway, Eberhard's Dairy, Calvary Chapel. He also allegedly damaged a truck owned by Joseph Staub.
Leu has a history of criminal cases involving mental health evaluation, including a 2007 charge of attempted murder. He ultimately pleaded guilty in that case to second-degree assault.
He is already banned from all Redmond city parks.
