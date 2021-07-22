A Redmond man has been charged with felony animal abuse for allegedly shooting his neighbor's dog with a shotgun because it was on his property.
Vernon Ethial Poppe, 76, was cited at his home in April by a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputy and later charged by an indictment.
The state alleges that on April 21, Poppe shot a dog owned by his neighbor, Anthony Lindelli, an 11-year-old lab named Layla. Poppe had allegedly warned neighbors he would shoot dogs on his property, though prosecutors say Layla wasn't chasing anything at the time she was shot.
Layla's injuries to her back legs, tail, and ear were serious and she has been having a difficult recovery, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel told The Bulletin.
In Oregon, it's legal to shoot a dog if it injures a person's livestock, though not for merely chasing livestock. It's also legal for a person to shoot a dog if the person reasonably believes the dog is about to attack someone.
Poppe was arraigned Thursday morning in Deschutes County Circuit Court on one count of first-degree animal abuse and one of first-degree criminal mischief.
He's next due in court Aug. 28, when he's scheduled to enter a plea.
A message left with him Thursday was not returned.
