A man accused last year of kidnapping his friend, dousing him in gasoline and taking his prosthetic leg has been indicted in two new cases alleging he tried to kidnap another man and extort him.
Troy Kenneth Dahl, 35, is back in custody this week after posting bail last summer on the previous charges. Relatives paid $25,000 in May following Dahl's arrest for a shocking alleged assault on his friend, La Pine resident Shawn Taylor.
Dahl was charged in Deschutes County Circuit Court with the Measure 11 offense of first-degree kidnapping, as well as assault, coercion and other crimes. Then, earlier this month, a Deschutes County grand jury indicted him in two additional cases.
After his arrest Jan. 7, prosecutors filed a motion to forfeit Dahl’s security. Instead, Dahl offered to return to jail if the state did not seize the thousands of dollars his relatives posted on his behalf.
On Wednesday, Dahl appeared by video from the jail before Judge Beth Bagley to hear the new charges read against him. In one case, he's accused of attempting to kidnap and rob Redmond man Adam Wattenbarger. In the other case, filed days later, he's accused of threatening Wattenbarger with a handgun and attempting to get him to not testify against him.
He pleaded not guilty in those cases. Trials in the three cases are scheduled for the spring.
Dahl's legal problems began in May, when he and Taylor were hanging out and Taylor started to think Dahl was hitting on his girlfriend, according to a search warrant request filed in circuit court. They got into a heated argument before going "separate ways," the document states.
Several days later, on May 5, Dahl called Taylor saying he’d like for them to get together, smoke weed and “squash the beef.”
Dahl picked up Taylor in his gold Chevrolet Tahoe behind the Shop Smart in La Pine and drove to a railroad access road off Reed Road and parked. Dahl got out and walked to the passenger side door, sprayed Taylor in the eyes with pepper spray and “ripped” Taylor out of the Tahoe, according to court documents.
Dahl allegedly pulled off Taylor's prosthetic leg, threw it in the brush and punched Taylor repeatedly in the head. After the alleged assault, Taylor told police that Dahl poured gasoline on him and began flicking a lighter, threatening to burn Taylor alive.
Dahl reportedly put Taylor in the back of his Tahoe and drove him to Taylor's girlfriend’s house, where he threw Taylor on the ground, rang the doorbell and drove away.
