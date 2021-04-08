A man was arrested early Thursday for allegedly stabbing one man and attempting to stab another man following an argument in northeast Bend.
Around 4:40 a.m., Vincent Jay Jermain, 63, was found by police at a house on NE Alpenview Lane, where he used to live, being restrained by the occupants, Bend Police Lt. Brian Beekman said in a press release.
The 53-year-old male stabbing victim suffered injuries not considered to be life threatening and was transported to St. Charles Bend.
Beekman said Jermain had earlier tried to stab a 55-year-old man in a parking lot in the 62800 block of Boyd Acres Road. The man was known to him and the two had been in an argument, Beekman said.
Jermain then allegedly went to the residence on Alpenview Lane and stabbed the 53-year-old man.
Police say Jermain is in custody but he was not listed as a jail inmate.
“There is no threat to the community, and Bend Police Detectives are continuing the investigation,” Beekman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.