Bend Police are looking for a man who was stabbed Saturday afternoon on the sidewalk outside the M&J Tavern on NW Greenwood Ave.
Police believe that around 4:12 p.m., Brian Christopher Blanton, 42, of Bend, stabbed the man in the upper arm and drove off in a black 2019 Nissan Armada, according to a release from the Bend Police Department. The victim told the bartender he did not want the police called and left on foot.
Police released information about the incident and around 11 a.m. Sunday, an employee at the Bend Factory Outlet Stores saw the Armada and called police. Officers responded but before they contacted Blanton, he approached and asked what they were doing, according to a news release by Bend Police Department.
Blanton was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
