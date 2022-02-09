A Gresham man was sentenced to federal prison for taking a woman from California to Oregon to sell her for sex.
Eddie Lewis West III, 37, was sentenced to 104 months in prison and a three years supervised release, the state Department of Justice announced Monday.
"Human trafficking is a serious federal crime where individuals are compelled by force, fraud, or coercion to engage in commercial sex, labor, or domestic servitude against their will," U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug said in a statement about the case. "Traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause unimaginable harm."
Bend Police believe West and the victim drove from California to Bend and other Oregon cities to meet with local men. Investigators say the victim felt trapped in an abusive relationship with West and feared for her safety.
In 2019, Bend Police officer Jeffrey Perkins saw an ad showing the victim advertising a service called the "girlfriend experience" on a website Skip the Games, which police say is used solely for prostitution, according to court records. Perkins called the listed number and set up a "car date" with a woman for April 14, 2019, and agreed to pay $220.
The meeting was meant to occur at 5 a.m. at Cascade West Grub and Alehouse on SW Century Drive. Police reported seeing a Nissan Altima slowly drive by the parking lot off Century Drive twice before they stopped the car and arrested West and a woman appearing to match the picture in the ad.
West's attorney later sought to throw out the case by arguing the government violated West's rights by stopping his vehicle without reasonable suspicion that he'd committed a crime.
The case was later dismissed, but West was arrested in September 2020 for allegedly assaulting the victim in Washington County. Afterward, she felt safe enough to come forward and speak with authorities about West’s alleged crimes, according to police.
On Oct. 20, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a two-count indictment charging West with sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion and transportation of a person across state lines with the intent of having the person engage in prostitution. On August 3, 2021, he pleaded guilty to the latter charge.
(1) comment
'Human trafficking is a serious federal crime....'
Yeah, about that four year thing. Effectively kidnapping, taking control, and commercializing another human's body is four years from the Feds? really?
