Bend police responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday morning  at a homeless camp on Hunnell Road on the north side of  Bend.

The weapon involved turned out to be a BB gun, and officers learned it was brandished after a man sprayed bear repellent on several people at the camp, Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey said.

One camp inhabitant retrieved a replica handgun and held it to the side and told the man who allegedly sprayed the bear repellent, James Logan Colbert, to leave, McConkey said.

A call to emergency services was made at 11:09 a.m. at Hunnell Road and Loco Road.

Medics treated one person who had been sprayed with bear repellent.

Colbert, 56, was cited with five counts of unlawful use of mace and released.

