A 60-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of breaking into an RV at the Sisters Mobile Park.
Around 10:30 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report hearing the sound of breaking glass at a nearby residence on Parrell Road, according to a statement by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Officers arrived to find the man, Steven John Arvidson, still inside the home with broken windows. He was arrested with the assistance of a police dog and treated at the scene for cuts to his arm from the glass, according to police.
He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief and taken to Deschutes County jail.
