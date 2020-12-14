Bend man Dwayne Dittmer, 57, was arrested Friday on suspicion of negligently shooting his adult son.
Around 11:10 a.m., deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office were called to a camp off China Hat Road. The 21-year-old victim, whose name was not released by police, was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers conducted several witness interviews and searched the trailer where the shooting took place. Dittmer was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and negligent wounding of another. He's being held on $10,000 bond. His next court date is Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.