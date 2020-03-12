A man is facing charges he allegedly sexually abused a girl between 2010 and 2020.
James “Garrett” Appling, 39, was arrested early Wednesday in Bend following a month-long investigation, Bend Police said in a statement.
He was arraigned Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on one count of unlawful sexual penetration and three counts of first-degree sex abuse. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney and given a date to enter a plea.
In Appling’s indictment, he’s listed as a Redmond resident and his alleged victim is said to be 14. But the statement from Bend Police Department refers to him as a Bend resident and his alleged victim as 13. Bend Police said Thursday that theirs is the correct information.
