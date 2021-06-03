A Bend man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly firing a BB gun at several people after being confronted for allegedly trespassing.
Alexander Daniel Harris, 37, was taken to the Deschutes County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree criminal trespass.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Officers say the alleged incident took place around noon near the corner of NE 2nd Street and NE Emerson Avenue, where Harris and the victims live, after a 25-year-old man accused Harris of going into tents that did not belong to him. Harris allegedly fired his replica Glock BB gun about 10 times in response, striking two people several times, according to a statement from Bend Police Department.
Bend officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 223 NE Franklin Ave., where a person had already taken Harris' BB gun from him, and took Harris into custody, according to police.
The people allegedly shot by Harris declined medical treatment.
