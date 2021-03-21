A 42-year-old Bend man was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly stabbing another man in the neck in the Juniper Ridge area on the north end of Bend.
Marion A. Douglas was lodged in the Deschutes County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and violating a restraining order.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man called 911 to report he had been stabbed in the neck, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after that call, Douglas called 911 and reported he had stabbed a man who attacked him.
When sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Their investigation found that Douglas had attacked the man after the victim had arrived at Douglas’ camp to drop off property belonging to Douglas, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Douglas is alleged to have attacked the man unprovoked, stabbing him several times, causing life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The stabbing victim was taken to St. Charles Bend.
During the investigation, sheriff's deputies learned a woman who had accompanied the stabbing victim had a restraining order protecting her from Douglas, and that Douglas and the woman had been in communication about bringing Douglas’ belongings to his camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.