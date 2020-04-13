A Bend man was arraigned Monday on a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man he knew.
Cody Tanner Colton, 23, appeared by video in Deschutes County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Colton has been housed in Deschutes County jail since his arrest April 5 in Redmond.
The day before, police were called to a shooting at a residence on Cottonwood Road outside Sunriver. A man, Stephen James Dickenson, had been shot and seriously wounded.
Colton was tracked to a home in Redmond and was spotted leaving on foot by waiting SWAT team members.
Colton is accused of using a 9 mm gun to shoot Dickenson. The two men knew each other, District Attorney John Hummel said following the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.