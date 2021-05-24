A Terrebonne man accused of attempted murder faces further charges for allegedly attempting to contact his ex-wife while in jail.
Marion Amador Douglas, 42, appeared Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court by video from the Deschutes County jail.
Douglas is now accused in three cases, one of which is a felony case from March involving the alleged attack on Bend man Casey Cameron Spidle. In a contempt of court matter, he is accused of violating a restraining order by attempting to contact his ex-wife. He’s also accused of violating his probation for an earlier offense through the alleged contact with his ex-wife.
Douglas is a military veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, his lawyer, Nick Patterson, told The Bulletin.
He’s pleaded not guilty to all charged offenses. Retired judge Alta Brady scheduled a five-day trial for late August.
Just before 3:30 p.m. March 20, Casey Cameron Spidle called 911 from a camp in the Juniper Ridge area to report being stabbed in the neck. Douglas himself called 911 shortly after to report stabbing a man who had attacked him.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they found Spidle with multiple stab wounds to his neck. He was taken to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries.
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Spidle, 38, had accompanied a woman with a restraining order protecting her from Douglas. They had been in communication about bringing Douglas’ belongings to the camp that day.
Deputies did not believe Douglas’ explanation that Spidle had attacked him, and arrested Douglas for allegedly attacking Spidle “unprovoked.”
Douglas is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Attempted murder and first-degree assault are Measure 11 offenses, subject to mandatory minimum sentencing in Oregon.
Spidle is currently an inmate of the Deschutes County jail. He was arrested April 20 for a probation violation for an earlier felony coercion case.
Because both men are inmates of the jail, a no-contact order separating them is no longer in effect.
