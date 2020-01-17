A Madras woman is facing charges she bit her 7-year-old son on the cheek to punish him for taking his time getting ready for school.

Miko Ann Cooper, 33, was arraigned Thursday on assault and criminal mistreatment charges in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

Her case began when Cooper’s son arrived at Madras Elementary School on Jan. 8 with a bite mark on his cheek and told a staff member his mother had bit him that morning because he couldn't find his shirt.

Madras Police Department and the Oregon Department of Human Services were called and an officer noted the bite mark was about 4 centimeters wide and appeared to have come from an adult-sized mouth, and not from a child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“(The boy) told me it hurt when his mother bit him and it was still sore,” wrote Madras officer Brent Schulke.

An Oregon law — Karly’s Law — mandates that children who exhibit suspicious injuries in the course of a child abuse investigation receive medical attention within 48 hours.

The boy was taken to St. Charles Madras for an examination, and Cooper was called to the hospital, where she told DHS case workers her son’s injury was caused when his 6-year-old brother bit him during a fight. She said he also was hit in the face with a swing while playing with his cousin on a play structure at the apartments where they live.

She told the same story to officer Schulke.

“I told Ms. Cooper that the bite mark on her son’s cheek was not from a child and asked her to be honest with me,” Schulke wrote in the affidavit. “I told Ms. Cooper that I believed she made a mistake and had a lapse in judgment and asked her if that was fair to say.”

Cooper stuck with her story, Schulke wrote.

DNA samples were taken from the bite mark and Cooper’s mouth to determine if she in fact bit him.

Officers also measured the mouth of Cooper’s 6-year-old son, which was approximately 3 centimeters wide.

Cooper was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County jail.

Judge Annette Hillman granted her conditional release from jail at her arraignment.

Cooper pleaded not guilty to the felonies of third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

"She has a full presumption of innocence and I'm looking forward to learning all of the facts," said her lawyer, Marcus Oatman.