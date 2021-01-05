A police pursuit Wednesday afternoon ended with officers firing at a Madras man, though no one was seriously injured.
Jordan Abbe, 30, sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at St. Charles Madras before being taken to the Jefferson County jail.
The incident took place around noon on Oak Street in downtown Madras.
Abbe is being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree assault, attempted assault on a police officer, attempting to elude an officer, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless driving.
Oregon State Police is the agency investigating the use of lethal force.
A spokesperson with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday evening she did not have information about the identity of the officer or officers involved.
