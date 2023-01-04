Police line do not cross at night
123RF

Two males — one adult from Madras and a juvenile — were killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Highway 97 in Klamath County.

Oregon State Police responded to the crash north of Chiloquin about 7 p.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.